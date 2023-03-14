ITTN’s Photographer of the Year – May Winner

We have the first winner – and runner-up – of the year in our monthly ITTN Photographer of the Year competition with our new sponsor Brand USA. The entries so far are amazing, some tough decisions are ahead this year.

Our runner-up for May is Marek Maslowiec from OROKO Travel for his photo ‘Highlights of Yosemite’

Our first monthly winner for 2024 is Diane Potter from Navan Travel for her photo ‘The Lady of Suroth’

Congratulations Diane, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance to win 2 tickets with United Airlines.

The competition has well and truly started and we are accepting entries for June, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter. As the summer travel season begins we’re looking forward to seeing all your photos.

As our photography competition is in partnership with Brand USA in 2024, we will also be running a smaller USA-Themed Photo Competition! This competition will run alongside the main Photographer Of The Year competition for 2024 and will have a smaller overall prize.

All USA photos will be entered into the USA-Themed photo competition.

Best of Luck!