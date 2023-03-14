Statement from Aer Lingus on Industrial Action

Aer Lingus have issued the below statement this afternoon, Wednesday 19 June 2024 on the current pilot industrial action.

‘Aer Lingus is currently assessing the impact of the industrial action served by IALPA including the work to rule which it has outlined to commence from 26 June 2024. This action will have a wholly unnecessary impact on customers who are travelling in the coming weeks, at what is peak holiday season for families.

The nature of this industrial action will cause a significant impact on our flight schedules. However, our focus is on communicating directly with impacted customers when we can and notifying them of their options. We will also be communicating directly with third party agents including travel agents and online agents. Passengers who booked through a third-party should contact their sales agents for any updates.

We will do everything we can to minimise the impact for customers. However, it is inevitable that there will be disruption as a result of this industrial action and we will communicate any changes, delays or cancellations to impacted customers as soon as possible. Where there are cancellations, we will look to reaccommodate customers as quickly as possible and will work with other airlines, with partner airlines and seek to hire-in aircraft for this purpose.

The most up to date information on IALPA’s industrial action can be found on the ‘Travel Advisory’ on the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.