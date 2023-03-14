Riviera Travel Increases Solo Capacity on Yacht Cruises

Riviera Travel is offering solo travellers by offering 10% off cabins with no single supplements across five exciting yacht cruises departing this year. This move reflects a growing trend in solo travel, where more individuals are seeking independence and adventure without the added cost typically associated with travelling alone.

These special offers apply to select departures from July to October, marking the first time Riviera has waived the single supplement on their eight to 10-day itineraries. Among the captivating journeys included are the Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia cruise aboard MS Adriatic Sun starting July 9, and the Venice, Split & Treasures of the North cruise on MS Stella Maris departing October 12.

Will Sarson, Riviera Travel’s head of product for cruising and long haul said “By removing the single supplement on selected dates for some of our most sought-after 2024 itineraries, we are making it easier for more travellers to explore the stunning ports of call available on these voyages.”

This development not only caters to the increasing demand for solo travel options but also encourages more individuals to enjoy travel experiences without financial barriers.