CarTrawler Becomes First Irish Travel Tech Firm to Gain B Corp Certification

CarTrawler has become the first Irish travel technology company to achieve B Corp Certification – which verifies a company meeting high standards in social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

The certification is run by global non-profit organisation B Lab.

CarTrawler is a leading B2B technology provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the global travel industry.

Aligned with CarTrawler’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, the company has led several initiatives that contributed to the B Corp certification, including;

· Green car rental promotion to boost the use of electric vehicles (EV) through enhanced eco-content merchandising, collaboration with suppliers to set EV targets, and an education programme to address concerns regarding EV rentals.

· A gender diversity strategy in technology, which included a partnership with Code First Girls to offer female employees a JavaScript Coding Kickstarter course, leading to a scholarship degree programme.

· An environmental management system to reduce water, waste and energy consumption by 30% by 2030.

Additionally, CarTrawler has further progressed its environmental commitment by pledging to meet the short-term SME target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to keep its scope-1 and scope-2 emissions at 0 tonnes and to measure and reduce its scope-3 emissions.

CarTrawler Chief Executive, Peter O’Donovan said: “Achieving B Corp certification is a testament to CarTrawler’s unwavering commitment to responsible business practices. Our dedication to ESG principles is deeply rooted in our corporate identity. We believe responsible business practices are not just a choice, but an imperative for a sustainable and better future.

“We are proud to join a global community of like-minded companies dedicated to driving positive change. This certification not only validates our efforts but also inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainability and social responsibility in the travel industry.”