ITTN/Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023: Agent Nominations Now Open!

Allie Sheehan
The 2023 ITTN/Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic, will be taking place on Friday 24 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin and we are delighted to open up the nominations for our agent awards today!

After the success of the 2022 Awards, we have added two new agent awards – Best Corporate Travel Agency (sponsored by Emirates) and Best Touring Travel Agency (sponsored by TTC Tour Brands) – bringing the total number of agent awards to 8!

The 2023 Agent Awards are:

  • Best Sun Travel Agency (Sponsored by Sunway)
  • Best Cruise Travel Agency (Sponsored by Marella Cruises)
  • Best Ski Travel Agency (Sponsored by Crystal Ski)
  • Best Touring Travel Agency (Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands)
  • Best Long-Haul Travel Agency (contact us to sponsor this category)
  • Best Luxury Travel Agency (contact us to sponsor this category)
  • Best Corporate Travel Agency (Sponsored by Emirates)
  • Best Travel Agency – Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

Agents should email [email protected] before 29 September advising of the award(s) they wish to be considered for! Voting for the Agent awards will take place from 16 – 27 October 2023.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
