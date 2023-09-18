ITTN/Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023: Agent Nominations Now Open!

The 2023 ITTN/Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic, will be taking place on Friday 24 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin and we are delighted to open up the nominations for our agent awards today!

After the success of the 2022 Awards, we have added two new agent awards – Best Corporate Travel Agency (sponsored by Emirates) and Best Touring Travel Agency (sponsored by TTC Tour Brands) – bringing the total number of agent awards to 8!

The 2023 Agent Awards are:

Best Sun Travel Agency (Sponsored by Sunway )

) Best Cruise Travel Agency (Sponsored by Marella Cruises )

) Best Ski Travel Agency (Sponsored by Crystal Ski )

) Best Touring Travel Agency (Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands )

) Best Long-Haul Travel Agency (contact us to sponsor this category)

Best Luxury Travel Agency (contact us to sponsor this category)

Best Corporate Travel Agency (Sponsored by Emirates )

) Best Travel Agency – Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

Agents should email [email protected] before 29 September advising of the award(s) they wish to be considered for! Voting for the Agent awards will take place from 16 – 27 October 2023.