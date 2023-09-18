Emirates Includes Dublin Flights in Expanded Roll-Out of Meal Pre-Ordering Service

Emirates is extending its new meal pre-ordering service to passengers flying out of a host of European cities, including Dublin.

Emirates announced, in July, the introduction of its meal pre-flight ordering service – which allows passengers to select a hot meal up to 2 weeks before they actually fly.

The airline said the innovation allows for every passenger to ensure they get their preferred choice all the time and cuts down on food wastage. The initial roll-out was in Business Class on all flights between Dubai and London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted.

Now, after the successful launch of the inflight meal pre-ordering initiative on UK routes and the positive feedback received from passengers, the service is being extended across routes to and from European cities including Dublin, Warsaw, Venice, Rome, Bologna, Prague, Vienna, Moscow, Istanbul, Hamburg, St. Petersburg, Brussels and Madrid, as well as to and from Seychelles and Mauritius.

Passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app to choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients, up to a fortnight before a flight.

Onboard the aircraft, cabin crew will use digital devices to view the pre-ordered selection and serve the passenger their choice of dish. Meal pre-ordering is an addition to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports onboard Emirates, which facilitate menu planning, optimal food loading and waste minimisation.