Castleknock Hotel Offering Guests Chance of ‘Evening Indulgence’

Castleknock Hotel, in Dublin, is offering guests the chance to shake off the summer sinking into autumn blues with its new Evening Indulgence experience offering – calling it “the ultimate option for anyone looking for a completely relaxing stay on the doorstep of Dublin city, any day of the week”.

According to the Castleknock Hotel team: “During your time at the award-winning hotel, discover the expanse and tranquility of the nearby Phoenix Park, before returning to a delicious evening meal in Earth & Vine Restaurant. With its exceptional menu, list of fine wines and impeccable service, this dining experience is sure to leave a lasting impression. You can also enjoy full use of the Tonic Health Club’s heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi before wandering back to your room for a blissful night’s rest.”

Evening Indulgence at Castleknock Hotel is available from €270 based on two people sharing and includes an overnight stay in a luxurious room, breakfast the next morning, a three course evening meal at Earth & Vine patio and full use of Tonic Health Club.