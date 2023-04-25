It’s Time for New York City with NYC Tourism & Conventions in Dublin

New York City Tourism + Conventions hosted events in the luxurious and trendy Iveagh Gardens Hotel yesterday with key suppliers from New York City, and ITTN’s Shane Cullen was on hand throughout the day.

The morning was a manager-only event in a speed dating format followed by lunch. The evening had a mix-and-mingle vibe with a very well-attended audience interacting with the suppliers followed by a quiz to test their knowledge.

Linda Byrne Quickest off the Mark

The wonderful Linda Byrne (Kiliney Travel) told Shane she was overwhelmed when she won first in the Kahoot Quiz – she was clearly paying attention plus all those weekends away with Elaine Massey paid off! Linda will be winging her way to New York City. Brian Reynolds (Trailfinders) came a close second.

A Packed Prize for a Challenging Choice of Questions

The prize included JetBlue Airways return flights from London (LGW or LHR) to New York (JFK) and a 5-night stay in the city plus over half a dozen tickets to excursions and exhibitions. The top prize included 3 nights at Hotel Beacon in a Delux King Suite including wine & chocolates on arrival and 2 nights of accommodation with breakfast at the Arthouse Hotel NYC. To keep occupied, the prize also included:

6 tickets for a Harbor Light Cruise, the most popular cruise with Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise – NY Cruise Lines

2 New York City Borough Passes with NYC Borough Pass

2 tickets to Edge, Hudson Yards observation deck

4 VIP tour tickets to Top of the Rock Observation Deck

4 VIP anytime tickets to the Whitney Museum and a signature Whitney tote

2 tickets to Fit Tours

2 tickets to Shake Rattle & Roll; and

2 passes for Express 86/102 at Empire State Building Observatory

Now NYC Tourism & Conventions

The ever-dapper Reginald Charlot (Managing Director – Tourism Market Development) detailed the rebranding of what the Irish trade would know as NYC and Company. Going forward, the official destination marketing organisation and CVB for the five boroughs of New York City will be known as NYC Tourism & Conventions.

Speaking recently in relation to tourism in the city, “Cultural travel accounts for 40% of global travel and continues to be one of the top activities for visitors to New York City,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

New York City’s economic recovery continued in 2022 with 56+ million travellers to NYC representing a 72.5% increase compared with 2021. This activity marks the return of 85% of NYC’s record 2019 visitation levels. NYC expects to welcome 63.3 million visitors in 2023. In New York City, cultural travellers historically account for more than half of visitors.

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos

Mark Weiser from Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos treated the audience to a half-hour set of rocking tunes. He hails from the longest-running duelling pianos show in NYC history. The show is now in its 12th sold-out year. It’s an all-request, sing-along, laugh-along, dance-along, party-along show that’s never the same twice. From Billy Joel to Bon Jovi, from Bruno Mars to Britney Spears, it’s all the big hits. Shake Rattle & Roll performs every Saturday night at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd St.).

The Cutting Room NYC

The Cutting Room NYC is one of the City’s most prestigious music venues. Named one of the top five “Intimate Show Venues To Check Out” by NewYork.com, The Cutting Room features performers, bands, events and entertainment ranging from rock icons and Broadway stars to up-and-coming singer-songwriters. After opening a decade ago, The Cutting Room continues to build upon its dynamic reputation for having launched and hosted top musicians like Ronnie Wood & Mick Taylor, Sting, Billy Joel, John Legend, Lady Gaga (who was signed after a showcase at the venue) and many more.

Whitney Museum

Benjamin Lipnick from The Whitney Museum of American Art explained that this is the world’s leading museum of 20th-century and contemporary art in the US. The Whitney Museum focuses particularly on works by living artists. The collection comprises 21,000+ works by 3,000+ artists.

The Whitney Museum’s new, larger building houses the most extensive collection of modern and contemporary American art yet. This includes iconic works by Edward Hopper, Jackson Pollack, and Georgia O’Keeffe plus sweeping views of Manhattan on the Museum’s outdoor observation decks.

Tickets cost $25 (adult) with under 18s free. Museum admission is Pay What You Wish on Fridays, 7–10 pm. Advance Tickets for these hours are required. Pre-booking is advised.

The Whitney welcomes visitors to the Meatpacking District, a 20 square-block neighbourhood with a bustling community of artists, galleries, restaurants, and nightlife.

Location, Location, Location

Whitney Museum is also a short walk from Greenwich Village, located between the High Line and the Hudson River. The High Line is over 2km of pubic park elevated above street level, formed on a disused rail line which ends by Hudson Yards (& home to the observation deck, Edge) and passes through Chelsea Market. Chelsea Market is home to a warren of eateries and boutiques in the former site of the National Biscuit Company (where the Oreo cookie was invented!). While the market opens at 8 am most shops don’t open till 10 am and is well worth a stroll.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises is dedicated to sightseeing in New York Harbor with boats designed to let you see as much as possible, rain or shine, all year round. There is a range of cruises to choose from including the 3-hour Best of New York Cruise around Manhattan Island, the one-hour or 90-minute Statue of Liberty Cruise, or a 2-hour twilight Harbor Lights Cruise. Check the schedule for seasonal cruises like New Year’s Eve, 4th of July, live music series and a fall Oktoberfest Cruise up to Bear Mountain.

Landmarks Tour

The Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises is also available through the NYC CityPASS. ITTN’s Shane highly recommends the “Landmarks Tour” which is 90 minutes and takes in a multitude of the sights and the skyline of Manhattan. Starting at the harbour near Hudson Yards, it sails past One World Trade Center, Ellis Island and pauses at the Statue of Liberty for photos. After which it cruises under the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges before looping back again.

Shane’s top tip is for ticket holders need to arrive at least 30 minutes before departure and it is worth being early to get the best seats on the top deck. The tour has great guides showing points of interest and providing an engaging history of the buildings and structures that make up the New York City skyline. There is food & beverages sold onboard as well as an inside deck if the river chill gets too much. Bring weather-appropriate clothes and make sure there is plenty of memory storage for your photos!

Arthouse Hotel – NYC

The Arthouse New York City, housed in a century-old building with historic accents, brings hip, vintage hotel charm to Manhattan’s Upper West Side. This boutique property marries comfort with cutting-edge design, sophisticated style and whimsical fun. The Arthouse Bar serves as a living room and meeting place for guests and locals to work, relax and socialize. RedFarm restaurant serves modern takes on classic Chinese food and Serafina Upper West serves delicious Northern Italian fare.

Upper West Side, Upper Best Side

Robert Turner (ArtHouse Hotel) shared with Shane, “Upper West Side, Upper Best Side”. The hotel offers 291 rooms ranging from single & double rooms and suites. There are even New York studios with a terrace on the 14th and 15th floors overlooking Central Park on one side and the Hudson River on the other for something really special. The hotel also offers rooms ideal for families with two queen size beds.

This boutique hotel has a quirky sliding door to open the cafe/bar to the neighbourhood. True to its namesake, the hotel’s entertainment program highlights local artists with a weekly comedy show and nightly singers/artists to keep guests entertained. See more at https://www.arthousehotelnyc.com/.

City Fit Tours NYC

With a tag line “If the views don’t take your breath away, the workout certainly will”, City Fit Tours NYC offers a workout while seeing the sights of New York City. Mike Riordan explained they offer yoga, walking, running or biking tours. Prices start from $44 with Sunrise Yoga Walk in Central Park, The Hudson & High Line 5k Fun Run or a Times Square morning Walkabout taking in Broadway Theaters, the NY Public Library and more. They also offer private tours, available upon request.

Hudson Yards

Hayley Ward returned to share details on Hudson Yards including the cutting-“Edge” observation deck. The Edge at Hudson Yards is one of the new kids on the block when it comes to observation decks in NYC. It is the highest outdoor sky deck in the world and offers a glass floor 100 stories above the streets below to really test your metal. Tiered steps offer unobstructed views and it is worth being first in line when doors open to get the best spots or photo opportunities. And while Shane didn’t buy the T-shirt while he was there, he does have the mug (probably not the best thing to transport in luggage but it landed unscathed!).

Hudson Yards Retail & Sightseeing

The Edge is at Hudson Yards which has a large range of retail shops as well as eateries. The High Line, a disused rail track converted into a living parkway stretching from the Whitney Museum, through Chelsea ends at Hudson Yards. Walkers can join along the way and it is free to enjoy.

Also at Hudson Yards is the Vessel, located on its doorstep. The Vessel is 154 interconnecting flights of stairs that rise up in an almost-beehive style shape. Currently closed to the public, you can still walk around or through this immense structure.

Empire State Building Observatory

Will Polo from the iconic Empire State Building Observatory detailed the newly refurbished and redesigned visitor experience and how visitors can snap a selfie with one of the building’s most famous characters.

Number One Attraction in the USA in 2022

This building was constructed during the Great Depression in just 14 months – a monumental achievement by any standard. There is a chance to experience the Empire State Building in a bigger and even better way. In 2022, the Empire State Building was awarded the number one attraction in the USA for travellers to visit and third in the world overall, according to Tripadvisor. In 2019, an extensive update costing $165m was completed. This offers a better experience to travellers including time ticketing and a new lobby for observation visitors. There is a new interactive experience to learn about the history, sustainability efforts, and a snapshot of the iconic movie moments captured at the Empire State Building. Check out – https://www.esbnyc.com/.

Top of the Rock – Rockefeller Centre

Top of the Rock observation deck offers unobstructed views of the city from all directions – ideal for photography enthusiasts. Everything from Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Financial District and the bridges are clearly visible in good weather.

3 Decks & 360 Views

“3 decks, 360-degree views” and, as Ryan Schwartz from Rockefeller explained, the advantage with Top of the Rock is on the top observation deck there is no glass barrier meaning you can get great photos without the glare or reflection of the glass barrier at other observation decks.

Visitors ascend the 70 floors to the observation deck of Top of the Rock which includes three floors, inside and outside with a 360-degree view of the spectacular skyline. Top of the Rock gives exceptional views of both Central Park and Midtown Manhattan. It’s worth remembering that if you’re here, you’ll get to see the Empire State Building from a fantastic viewpoint and a sunset on a clear evening is unforgettable.

A top tip from the New Yorkers is for epic skyline sunsets, winter months offer the best chance at a clear view!

Top of the Rock Observation Deck is open daily from 9 am until midnight. Tickets start from $34-$40 with Express Pass ($85) and VIP Tour ($125) tickets also available. Find out more here – https://www.rockefellercenter.com/buy-tickets/#top-of-the-rock-observation-deck.

More at Rockefeller Center

Also at Rockefeller Center is the rink. This offers ice-skating (typically mid-Oct to mid-Mar) or roller-skating (Mid-Mar to Mid-Oct) experiences in front of the iconic Rockefeller Center to make the most of your time here. Shane, having tried the ice-skating, confirmed that no experience is necessary. Also, the skating is for an hour giving plenty of time to progress from clinging to the side to skating solo (there are aids for kids who aren’t confident on the ice and the staff are incredible – offering help and support with cheer).

NYC Borough Pass

John Marshall explained the concept behind the newly launched NYC Borough Pass. The pass allows travellers to discover neighbourhood icons and some of the most uniquely New York sites in the City. The tagline is, “With NYC Borough Pass, the journey is the destination. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens & Staten Island. At your Fingertips.”

The pass is designed to promote the neighbourhoods and cultures that make NYC one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting destinations.

The Pass features a diverse roster of popular cultural attractions, museums, and performing arts venues in each of the five boroughs. Attractions on offer include Staten Island Children’s Museum, MOMA PS1 (MOMA’s little sister gallery), New York Botanical Garden and many more.

Pass holders redeem their passes for entry at museums and cultural sites and receive discounts for performances of Amateur Night at the Apollo and Repertorio Español (check out the full list here).

There are 1-day ($35), 3-day ($65), 7-day ($75) and 90-day passes ($102).

Beacon Hotel

Named for its original airway beacon located on the roof of the hotel, Hotel Beacon dates back to the beaux-arts style in 1928. Located at the corner of Broadway and W 75th, Hotel Beacon is one of the few remaining residential hotels. Furthermore, it’s also one of the few places in Manhattan where you can find spacious rooms and numerous two-bedroom suites. In addition, rooms come furnished with fully-equipped kitchenettes allowing guests to live like a real New Yorker. Plus you can enjoy the family-owned grocery stores and bustling delis that are so emblematic of the Upper West Side.

Hotel Beacon’s Irish Connection

Hotel Beacon has attracted Irish travellers for decades. Alexandra Rodriguez, Director of Sales & Marketing, returned to Dublin to explain the appeal. Hotel Beacon has been linked to the Irish travel trade for decades with the deep relationship was developed by the former general manager, Tom Travers, during his 30+ years at the hotel. While Tom retired in 2020, he still shows his face in the promotional video highlighting the unique aspects of this 3-star hotel. Beyond the local connection, the hotel offers unique and useful room types including 2 bed-suites & kitchenettes. There’s also the lack of service charges. In fact, this is a very attractive offering for multi-generational and group bookings. Check it out at https://www.beaconhotel.com/.

JetBlue

JetBlue’s Maris Kuklis was in Dublin to share news on New York’s Hometown Airline. In fact, JetBlue is a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between London and New York.

JetBlue was ranked as the sixth-largest airline in the U.S. in 2021. Over two decades, JetBlue has established itself as a leader in both value and comfort. JetBlue is driven by its mission to inspire humanity in the air and on the ground. JetBlue’s crewmembers live by these core values: safety, caring, integrity, passion, and fun.

JetBlue Partnerships

Jet Blue has codeshare partnerships with a host of airlines including Aer Lingus to offer a seamless travel experience, from booking on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app, to convenient connections and getting luggage allowances in the bag.

