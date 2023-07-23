ITAA Issues Advice to Holiday Makers in Rhodes

Sunday, 23 July 2023 The Irish Travel Agents Association is advising holidaymakers on the island of Rhodes to follow local advice.

Most Irish tourists are in the northern areas of Rhodes which are unaffected. The wildfires are in the southeast corner of the island.

If you are in an area affected and have been advised to evacuate, please do so and keep in contact with the local tour operator staff on the ground. Alternatively, contact your tour operator or the travel agent you booked your holiday with for assistance.

If possible keep your mobile phone charged and turn it onto roaming to receive alerts from local authorities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens to be alert, to stay away from the affected areas and to follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities. “If citizens are in immediate danger, they are urged to call the Greek Emergency Services on 112. Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy of Ireland in Greece on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655. If in Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs HQ can be contacted on 01 4082527.”

