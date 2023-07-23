Rhodes – Greece issues Crisis Phone Lines for Foreign Citizens…

Updated, 11.31am, 23 July 2023

Greece Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just advised: “personnel will set up a Help Desk at the #Rhodes International Airport from 5pm today [23 July] to facilitate, in cooperation with the relevant Embassies, the timely departure of visitors who have lost their travel documents.”

Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Greek Civil Protection

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tweeted “Wildfires are burning in #Rhodes #Greece, while air & ground firefighting forces are trying to control them”.

The Greek Civil Protection (Twitter @GSCP_GR) has advised that “Visitors are being evacuated safely from the affected areas of #Rhodes. No injuries reported. They are being redirected to other hotels on the island”.

As of late Friday, 22nd July, 2023, the Greek Civil Protection advised “The affected areas represent less than 10% of the total tourist capacity of Rhodes”.

Source: Civil Protection GR (@GSCP_GR), 22 July 2022

Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Twitter @GreeceMFA) announcement regarding activation of Crisis Management Unit (“CMU”). Τhe Ministry’s Crisis Management Unit has been activated to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens in [Greece] due to the ongoing forest fires.

@GreeceMFA tweeted:

The Crisis Management Unit has also made available to foreign citizens in need of assistance these numbers:

Tel: +30 210 3681259

Tel: +30 210 3681350

Tel: +30 210 3681730

Greek/foreign citizens in danger are asked to contact civil protection directly: Tel: 112

Irish Embassy

The Irish Embassy based in Athens (Twitter @IrlEmbAthens) has tweeted

“Any Irish citizens affected by the wildfires in Rhodes should stay alert and follow any instructions from police or local authorities. Turn mobile phones on to roaming, to receive any alerts from local authorities.”

“Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655.”

Department of Foreign Affairs (advice on DFA.ie)

DFA advice on their website:

“Visitors to Greece are advised to follow the guidance of national and local authorities and stay fully informed of what’s going on by monitoring local news and social media.

Citizens can also follow the Embassy on social media (Twitter @IrishEmbAthens) to ensure access to relevant updates and alerts – https://www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/a-z-list-of-countries/greece/.”

“The best help is often close at hand so if you have problems, try talking to your local contacts, tour operator representative or hotel management.

You can contact the emergency services in Greece by dialling the following emergency numbers:

Police: 100

Fire brigade: 199

Ambulance: 166″

JET2 Holidays

JET2.com and [email protected] in the UK published:

TUI Cancells all Holdiays to Rhodes up to 25 July

TUI has tweeted:

“If you are on Rhodes in the affected areas, please follow advice from local authorities (@GSCP_GR ) and our teams on the ground.”

“The situation in the Southern part of #Rhodes remains volatile and challenging. Due to this and considering the impact on local communities being affected, TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and incl. Tue, 25 July.”

“Customers with arrivals on Wednesday, 26 July can rebook or cancel free of charge. Please contact your original point of booking for further details.”

Follow TUI’s tweets on @TUIGroup