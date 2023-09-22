SEARCH
Irish Travel Technology Firm Datalex Sees Revenues Soar on Back of Client Wins

Irish travel retail technology company Datalex has reported a bumper financial performance for the first half of the year.

The airline-focused B2B company said revenues for the first six months of 2023 amounted to $12.9m; 24% ahead of the corresponding period last year.

Datalex said: “This year-on-year improvement is, primarily, attributable to increases in services revenue as activation of new customers continue and existing customers invest in technology Post-Covid.

Datalex recently signed South American carrier LATAM as a new client and has high revenue and profit hopes as there are a number of customer “go-lives” pending. The company also, this year, successfully renewed four key airline customers in Air China, Air Transat, Edelweiss and JetBlue – all of which will secure transaction revenue for Datalex over the next 4-5 years.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
