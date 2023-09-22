Delta Air Lines Boosts US-Ireland Services at Dublin and Shannon

Delta Air Lines has announced a major expansion of its US-Ireland services, expanding operations at both Dublin and Shannon airports.

The US carrier will – from May 10 next year – start its recently-announced Dublin-Minneapolis service, which will fly 5 times a week.

This seasonal service complements the airline’s existing seasonal flights to Atlanta and Boston and year-round service to New York JFK from Dublin.

Delta will also return service to Shannon adding a seasonal service to New York effective May 25, 2024.

“Delta has long served the Irish market and with strong customer demand for travel, we are delighted to start our first-ever nonstop service from Dublin to Minneapolis as well as return service to Shannon to New York,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India.

“Expanding our footprint to Ireland next summer, Delta will serve four US gateways nonstop. We look forward to offering our customers more travel options and building on the important cultural, trade and tourism links between our two countries.”

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted with the restoration of the Delta New York/JFK service. We have worked closely with the airline to make it happen. The additional daily service to this important gateway of JFK will further boost connectivity to the US, helping our customers to reach global export markets, attract Foreign Direct Investment and bring international visitors to the West of Ireland – all of which help drive economic activity.

“Shannon was the first Irish airport that Delta chose to fly into back in 1986 and its fantastic to see them return to Shannon. This new service is excellent news for passengers from this region and inbound passengers who wish to explore the Wild Atlantic Way. We have enjoyed a considerable transatlantic market rebound generally since Covid. In addition to New York/JFK services, we also have services to Boston, Chicago and New York/Newark. There is a particular demand for services directly into the west of Ireland through Shannon and we are delighted to be able to facilitate this through airline partners such as Delta.”