Ireland West Airport Knock Posts Busiest Month in 38-Year History

Ireland West Airport Knock welcomed a record 102,000 passengers through its doors in August, making it the busiest single month in the airport’s 38-year history.

The passenger numbers represented a 10% increase on the corresponding month last year, and were 7% higher than in pre-pandemic August 2019.

Tuesday, August 29 was the busiest day of the month – and the busiest day in the airport’s history – when 4,539 passengers travelled through the airport.

More than 78,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and the UK – through Knock – during the month of August; an 11% increase on August 2022 with the London market experiencing record passenger numbers on services to and from Luton and Stansted with Ryanair and London Heathrow with Aer Lingus.

In addition, Ryanair had its busiest ever month on its Knock services to both Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The airport’s services to mainland Europe also recorded record passenger numbers with a 5% increase compared to August 2022. Faro in Portugal and Barcelona (Girona) in Spain were the two most popular sun destinations for holidaymakers, whilst Ryanair’s twice weekly service to Cologne in Germany enjoyed its busiest ever month in August, providing a boost for tourist visits to the West and Northwest regions.

Commenting on a record month, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, said: “August proved to be another record-breaking month, which included our busiest ever single day for passenger traffic at the airport. It’s a fantastic milestone for the airport to reach over 100,000 passengers in a single month, for only the second time in the airport’s history. Despite the record numbers travelling last month, our staff’s focus continued to be on ensuring the journey through the airport was efficient and a pleasant one for all our passengers.”

Mr Gilmore said: “The months of September and October continue to look strong and with great value to be had on flights to the UK and Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany it’s always a popular time for those looking to get some autumn sunshine or enjoy a short city break.”