Aer Lingus Launches Winter Holiday Seat Sale for September Booking

Aer Lingus has opened a winter holiday seat sale running for the first half of September.

The sale is now open and runs through to midnight on Monday, September 18.

The airline is offering North America destinations with fares starting from €159 each way, as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges. European city break destinations are also included, with up to 30% off flights to mainland Europe and UK cities.

Aer Lingus said: “This September, Aer Lingus invites travellers to step out of the ordinary and into a world of unforgettable experiences. With the September Sale, the airline is committed to turning winter woes into wanderlust and making travel dreams take flight.”