Ireland Part of Air Transat 2024 Ambitions with Daily Toronto-Dublin Flight

By Geoff Percival
Canadian airline Air Transat has unveiled its ambitious 2024 summer programme from Toronto, with Ireland one of the locations to which it will be increasing frequency; through a new daily service to Dublin.

“By adding key destinations, strengthening our frequency of flights to promising markets, expanding our presence in Europe and the South, and reducing the seasonality of our operations, we are well positioned to maximize our revenues and develop our market share in Ontario,” says Michèle Barre, Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are committed to continuing our growth and investing in the quality of our in-flight service, for which we have been renowned for more than 35 years.”

From Toronto, the airline will serve 15 European destinations with direct flights. As well as Ireland, Air Transat will increase frequency to England, Croatia, Italy and Portugal.

Its South American expansion will see new direct flights from Toronto to Lima.

It will also up frequency to Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, and Dominican Republic.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
