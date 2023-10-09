Irish Citylink Wins at World Passenger Festival in Vienna

Irish Citylink, one of Ireland’s largest passenger transport companies, based out of Galway, has won two awards at the prestigious 2023 World Passenger Festival held in Vienna.

Citylink took home the Best Bus Award for excellence in bus services across inter-city, urban and rural networks and the Best Operator Award for the operator with the highest level of passenger positivity across all service areas.

The World Passenger Festival Awards recognises the care and duty to quality service across the world in the transport industry and acts as a reminder that what travel and transport operators do affects people’s lives for the better on a day-to-day basis. “The entire Citylink team works tirelessly to provide top quality service to our passengers,” said Frances Cahill, Regional General Manager. “The recognition of our work in a field of 133 passenger companies from 35 countries for our operation and the service we provide shows the commitment our company makes to reliable transport across the island of Ireland.”

“Citylink is continuously making key investments across our network and our customers are at the heart of what we do. As our network grows, so does our commitment to our customers.”

Irish Citylink recently and successfully launched its brand new 721 Castlebar to Dublin Airport route which services Claremorris, Tuam, Athlone and Dublin City along the way – a key connecting service between Mayo and Dublin City and Airport.

Irish Citylink is part of ComfortDelGro, one of the world’s largest land transport companies with a total fleet size of about 34,000 buses, taxis and rental vehicles.