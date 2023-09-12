SEARCH
Intrepid Travel Launches Appeal Fund for Morocco Earthquake Relief Effort

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Adventure travel company, Intrepid Travel has announced the creation of an emergency relief appeal fund for the victims of last weekend’s earthquake in Morocco.

The official death toll is close to 3,000 people after last Friday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Atlas Mountains and near Marrakesh.

Intrepid is launching the aid appeal through its Intrepid Foundation, its non-profit philanthropical arm.

The company said monies raised will go to support local organisations directly assisting the rescue mission.

It marks the second big appeal launched by the Intrepid Foundation inside the last month, with it recently committing £40,000 to support immediate relief efforts in Hawaii following the devastating wildfires there.

Intrepid employs around 80 people at its office in Marrakesh and has 33 active tour itineraries in Morocco.

Intrepid said it will match up to £50,000 in donations, and cover all administrative costs.

