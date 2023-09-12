Passenger Value to be Focus of IATA Global Summit

Aviation industry standards group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced Value Creation – Unlock the Potential as the central theme of its joint World Financial Symposium (WFS) and World Passenger Symposium (WPS) this year.

The joint event – with United Airlines as co-host – will take place on October 25/26 in Chicago.

“With traffic levels virtually recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the industry is focused on rebuilding financial sustainability and the challenges of growth, particularly around infrastructure and passenger processes. Bringing these two events together reinforces that meeting customer expectations for air travel and achieving financial sustainability go hand in hand,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“We’re excited to be co-host airline for the joint IATA World Financial Symposium and World Passenger Symposium. These are the industry’s cornerstone events for aviation finance, customer experience, distribution and payment professionals. As an airline committed to leadership and innovation in these areas, we look forward to joining the conversations in our hometown of Chicago, this October,” said Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO.

Sessions will include: