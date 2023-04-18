IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens 2 Luxury Hotels in Rome

IHG Hotels & Resorts is at the forefront of a resurgence in luxury in the Italian capital of Rome as two new exquisite hotels, InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace and Six Senses Rome open their doors.

The hotels, alongside IHG’s exclusive partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith, mark a new era for both the city and IHG’s Italian luxury and lifestyle collection.

Jane Mackie, Senior Vice President of Luxury and Lifestyle brands at IHG, said: “2023 is a wonderfully exciting year for IHG Hotels & Resorts in Rome. With our two new amazing hotels and a wealth of restaurants opening, there are so many reasons to explore the Eternal City. The city hasn’t seen this level of brand-new luxury hotels open in many years. Rome seamlessly blends together the ancient and the modern styles that have inspired architecture, design and fashion trends throughout the world – and IHG’s two new hotels significantly up the ante on the level of depth and variation of luxury, with something to suit the lifestyle and location preferences of different luxury travellers.”

Whether guests are looking to explore the grand baroque buildings of Rome, the immense squares, florid churches and fountains or live La Dolce Vita by exploring elegant boutiques, bars, and restaurants along Via Veneto, Rome is one of the hottest destinations to visit in 2023.

Six Senses Rome opened on the 16th of March and is the brand’s first hotel in Italy, bringing its passion points of sustainability and wellness to an urban environment. With Roman hints throughout, the hotel’s design is the vision of architect Patricia Urquiola at the intersection of classicism and layered with contemporary Italian art and furnishing. This is also evident throughout its 96 rooms, with some featuring the iconic Triclinium-style marble seating on their terraces. State-of-the-art in-room technology is subtly incorporated along with the groundbreaking Sleep With Six Senses standards of bespoke homemade and organic mattresses, cotton bedding, pillows, and additional amenities to promote a good night’s sleep.

Six Senses Rome has a selection of 12 different types of room, including three individually designed signature suites. The many options include secluded rooms with courtyard views and suites facing the bustling Via del Corso and neighboring San Marcello al Corso Church. While enjoying a prime position in the heart of the city, the sense of calmness and tranquility is still ever present and welcome after a busy day seeing the sights. True to the Eat With Six Senses ethos, food menus foster a strong link with local culinary traditions, whether at the all-day dining BIVIUM Restaurant-Café-Bar or up high on NOTOS Rooftop. Besides the Roman Empire-inspired 5-course tasting menu, dishes include plant-based, meat, fish, and sweet classics with Sicilian touches/

InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace will open in May 2023, reimagined as an icon of “La Dolce Vita.” Located in the heart of Rome on the legendary Via Veneto, the property bears the signature of the renowned Italian architect Carlo Busiri Vici, originally built in 1900 to host ambassadors staying in Rome, before serving as the American Embassy Library in 1946. Featuring 160 rooms and luxury suites in a style that combines neo-classical details with chic contemporary design, the hotel embodies both charm and historical splendour. Multiple culinary delights await guests including Scarpetta NYC, serving elevated Italian and American cuisine for lunch and dinner in a genuine, intimate and convivial urban space in addition to Charlie’s Rooftop and Anita’s Bar and Lounge. Charlie’s Rooftop will be the only roof top venue in the city open all year round, allowing travellers and locals alike to come together for aperitivo or late-night cocktails whatever the weather.

The opening of InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori and Six Senses are exciting additions to the over 450 hotels in IHG’s luxury & lifestyle portfolio, one of the largest in the industry, and the more than 6,000 hotels available within IHG One Rewards. Centered around guests, the best-in-class loyalty programme offers richer benefits at 18 leading hotel brands and more ways to be rewarded than ever before, all powered by leading technology on the new IHG One Rewards mobile app. Travellers can also take advantage of IHG’s exclusive points partnership with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, offering members a handpicked selection of Rome’s finest boutique hotels. IHG One Rewards Members may earn and redeem their points at all Mr. & Mrs. Smith Hotels, including Chapter Roma to Crossing Condotti or Portrait Roma.

Room rates at InterContinental Ambasciatori Rome start from €745. Room rates at Six Senses Rome start from €1,437.