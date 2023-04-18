Turkish Airlines adds Free Text Messaging to Inflight Internet Experience

Turkish Airlines has added free text messaging services to international passengers as it enhances its in-flight internet experience.

Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines will be offering free and limitless messaging services to all passengers on international flights where internet access is available, with the motto “Enjoy Limitless Messaging” through applications such as WhatsApp, Messenger or iMessage, along with others.

On the new service, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are adding another innovative development to the countless improvements we made for Türkiye’s aviation sector as the national flag carrier. By combining our innovative approach with customer satisfaction, we are ensuring our passengers will be able to freely message their loved ones above clouds, staying in contact with them without any limits.”

Turkish Airlines will first launch this service on its aircraft with internet access by Turk Telekom, and then gradually on all aircraft with internet connection.