Ibis Hotel Owner Ups Performance Expectation After Revenue Surge

Ibis Hotels-owner Accor has posted a 35% year-on-year jump in first-half revenues to €2.4bn.

The strong showing for the first six months of this year, has led Accor to raise its financial results guidance for the full-year.

Accor expects full-year earnings to be between €930m and €970m. It previous targeted a range of €920m-€960m.

As well as Ibis; Accor owns the Raffles, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure, and Fairmont hotel chains.

Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin said: “Half-year activity growth was very strong across all of our brands and markets. These good performances are underpinned by the rigorous execution of our strategy, the attractiveness of our brands and the commitment of our teams.

“This momentum should continue for the coming months, driven by robust demand in both leisure and business tourism. The performance enables us to raise our 2023 guidance and to continue investing in our brands, talents and digital tools.”