Daa Proclaims Dublin Airport ‘All-Ireland Winning Airport’

The Daa has proclaimed Dublin Airport as the “All-Ireland Winning Airport” on the back of a survey showing that people from every one of the 32 counties on the island of Ireland chose to fly out of Dublin Airport last year., according to new statistics published today.

New figures released by Dublin Airport show that more than half of its domestic passengers reside outside of Dublin. Dublin Airport has revealed the origin of its domestic passengers for the first time with the stats highlighting the hub’s role as Ireland’s national airport.

The new figures show that 44% of domestic passengers using Dublin Airport last year lived in Co Dublin, with just over one quarter (26%) residing in the rest of Leinster. Around 1 in 10 passengers (12%) travelled to Dublin Airport from Munster, while 6% came from Connacht. The remaining 11% emanated from Ulster.

When it comes to county breakdown, the next biggest source of passengers after Dublin (44%) was Kildare (6%), followed by Meath (4%) and Cork (4%).

Dublin Airport operator daa said that the airport’s all-island reach also extends to its workforce, with staff from all 32 counties in Ireland working at the airport.

According to Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa: “While “Dublin Airport” is the name above our door, these statistics show that Dublin Airport is truly Ireland’s national airport, with passengers from all four corners of the island coming to Dublin to access our extensive route network. Our job at Dublin Airport is to connect Ireland to the world and we’re proud of our role in enabling tens of thousands of journeys every single day for Ireland residents and those who come to Ireland to visit and do business with them. With passenger numbers set to grow over the coming years, we’re committed to delivering the services and facilities required to ensure standards for passengers at Dublin Airport are amongst the highest of any capital city airport in Europe. That’s why, later this year, we will be submitting an Infrastructure Application which will equip Dublin Airport to sustainably meet the demands of passengers and support the growing Irish economy for decades to come.”

Ahead of this weekend’s GAA Football All-Ireland Football Championship final, between Dublin and Kerry, and to celebrate Dublin Airport’s national reach, staff from all 32 counties gathered at the airport on Wednesday in their county’s colours.