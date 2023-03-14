Iberia Hosts Irish Travel Trade Event with Plenty of Prizes

Iberia hosted a lively and packed trade event in the Odeon Bar in Dublin on Thursday, 22nd August. Entertainment, food & drink entertained the large crowd with abundant prizes for fortunate attendees. ITTN’s Shane Cullen reports on the event.

Stopover Hola Madrid

Iberia is offering a special fare that allows customers taking a connecting flight in Madrid to turn their stopover into an additional destination before continuing to their final destination. The only exception where it is not valid is for flights with an origin and destination within Spain (mainland and islands).

Customers can extend their stopover from 1 to 6 nights in the Spanish capital and get exclusive advantages and discounts on accommodation, transport, restaurants, cultural attractions, shopping and leisure activities by identifying themselves with the boarding pass.

Groups Competition with Iberia

To celebrate Iberia in Ireland returning to its increased summer schedule, the airline is promoting all things Iberia. With connections from Dublin to its worldwide network, multiple cabins to choose from, the most punctual airline of the year in Europe, year to date. The airline is giving travel agencies the chance to win 500,000 Avios Points for use on Iberia flights.

To be in with a chance to win this incredible prize, travel agents need to make a group booking on Iberia by accessing the Iberia Agency Website and the online groups tool.

Tara explains that this is a super quick, efficient tool that gives agents an instant quote. Bookings must be 50 passengers or over, can be short, mid or long haul and must be travelled by 31st March 2025. Codeshares are not permitted for Group bookings.

The prize equals up to 10 long-haul flights on Iberia. This can be used as a Fam Trip in your choice of cabin or a top seller’s prize at the agency’s discretion but must be used by agency staff and partners.

Send bookings made between 12th June and 31st December 2024 to Tara Magee (for travel up to 31st March 2025) to be in with a fabulous prize.

Tokyo and Doha – New Destinations in 2024

Iberia is launching direct flights to Tokyo and Doha in 2024. Flights to Tokyo will start from 27 October. The airline will operate 3 direct flights a week between Madrid and Narita International Airport which will be the only direct connection between Spain and Japan.

The operating schedules allow connections to the 140 destinations served by the Iberia Group.

Iberia has also started direct daily flights between Madrid and Doha. This means Iberia has joined the largest joint venture in the world, together with Qatar Airways and British Airways. This new route allows 49 new connections in Asia, 17 in Africa, 18 in the Middle East and 6 in Oceania with a stopover in Doha.

Prizewinners

The top prize on the night went to Angel Cleary from American Holidays. She picked up 150,000 Avios Points to spend on the Iberian Network – enough to get her on almost any route on their network in premium economy.

Other prizes on the night included Iberia goodie bags and €50 One-For-All vouchers. Travel agents from Cassidy Travel, Club Travel, Trailfinders and American Holidays were lucky enough to win on the night

Ground Premium Services

Iberia offers 2 premium lounges in its T4 Madrid Hub and access to partners’ Premium Lounges in all its destinations. In addition, the airline offers fast-track access or fast lane through security at every airport where it is available to ensure the smoothest experience for business and top-tier customers.

Business Class Amenities

Guests travelling in Iberia’s Business Class on long haul flights will also benefit from noise-cancelling headphones, luxury amenity kits, access to the digital menus via a QR code as well as a day pillow/mattress to ensure a restful trip.

Premium Economy

Tara Magee explained Iberia’s Premium Economy offers greater comfort and privacy on long-haul flights. Guests can avail of free early seat booking for flexible fares and priority boarding in Group 2. Furthermore, passengers will benefit from fast lane check-in as well as two pieces of check-in luggage with an impressive 23kg allowance each.