NCL Puts Additional Cruises on Sale for 2026 Spring/Summer Season

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has open for sale additional cruises for its 2026 spring/summer season with more port-immersive Europe sailings across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and Greek Isles across eight ships providing cruisers a variety of sailing lengths and embarkation ports; in addition to bucket-list itineraries through the South Pacific, warm weather summer voyages through the Western Caribbean, journeys to Canada and New England for the autumn season, among other fascinating destinations.

As part of NCL’s guest-centric itinerary planning, the brand is offering more seven-day itineraries throughout Europe with many voyages that include limited or no sea days, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves into each destination.

“At NCL, we take pride in offering our guests various options to plan where they want to holiday,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Whether they choose our seven-day sailings, longer immersive voyages, or cruises that begin and end in a new destination, we make it so our guests can holiday with ease with us from start to finish. From transportation, air programming and so much more, we strive to offer the best service all around.”

Additional highlights from the 225 new and available sailings include:

NORTHERN EUROPE

From June through October 2026, Norwegian Sun will offer a full Baltic season with seven- to 10-day sailings where guests can embark in Copenhagen, Denmark or Helsinki, and visit a port nearly every day including towns in Norway, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden and more. On select nine-day voyages from Helsinki, Norwegian Sun’s itinerary includes an overnight stay in Copenhagen, Denmark where guests can explore the history of the city, visit the famous entertainment district of Nyhavn; or stroll down Stroget, one of the longest pedestrian shopping streets in Europe.

Norwegian Sky® will commence her second full Europe season on 19th April, 2026 with four unique seven-day open-jaw sailings to the Northern Capitals embarking in Le Havre, France and Copenhagen, Denmark, offering an overnight stay in Hamburg, Germany and visiting Zeebruge, Belgium; Tilbury, United Kingdom; and Ijmuiden, Netherlands. The vessel will then cruise a series of 10- and 11-day British Isles voyages from May through Sept. 2026 where NCL will make its debut in Portree, Scotland on its 17th May, 2026 sailing.

Travellers looking to take advantage of the long hours of summer daylight in Iceland can embark on one of Norwegian Star’s® 10- or 11-day Extraordinary Journeys between May and September 2026 embarking in Reykjavik, Iceland or Southampton, UK. With these open-jaw sailings, guests can choose to extend their holidayon land pre- or post-cruise. During the 21st May, 2026 voyage, NCL will cruise to Leirvik (Stord), Norway for the very first time, and revisit the port on select 10-day cruises. Known for its attractive harbour, travellers can explore Leirvik’s Sunnhordlandstunet, an open-air museum featuring several historical courtyards, and much more. Norwegian Star’s 11-day Iceland sailings also offer a unique opportunity – an overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland – providing more time in destinations to explore nature’s wonders.

MEDITERRANEAN AND GREEK ISLES

Beginning April 2026 and through October 2026, NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva®, will cruise nine and 10-day Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles voyages. To further provide guests with more port time, a selection of the Greek Isles voyages will also include an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey for guests to discover the city late into the night. Perfect for those searching for a warm European escape, the itineraries visit popular towns in Turkey, Malta, Italy, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia. These unique open-jaw cruises provide travellers more embarkation and disembarkation port options to choose from including Barcelona, Spain; Venice (Ravenna), Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, allowing them the opportunity to continue their holiday with loved ones on land.

Amongst the new seven-day Western Mediterranean sailings are:

Norwegian Epic ® : Sailing a variety of open-jaw voyages to and from Barcelona, Spain and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy between May 2026 and October 2026, with calls to Nice/Monaco (Villefranche) and Marseille, France; as well as Messina, Salerno and late-night departures from Livorno, Italy, offering between 10 -17 hours in port to enjoy a longer shore excursion day trip into a nearby town such as Florence or Pisa, Italy.

: Sailing a variety of open-jaw voyages to and from Barcelona, Spain and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy between May 2026 and October 2026, with calls to Nice/Monaco (Villefranche) and Marseille, France; as well as Messina, Salerno and late-night departures from Livorno, Italy, offering between 10 -17 hours in port to enjoy a longer shore excursion day trip into a nearby town such as Florence or Pisa, Italy. Norwegian Dawn ® : These port-intensive open-jaw cruises between April 2026 and October 2026 offer no sea days and embark and disembark in Barcelona, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal. Ports of call include late departures from Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, Spain allowing more time for guests to enjoy popular beach clubs on these Mediterranean islands; as well as visits to Portimao, Portugal; Gibraltar; and more.

: These port-intensive open-jaw cruises between April 2026 and October 2026 offer no sea days and embark and disembark in Barcelona, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal. Ports of call include late departures from Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, Spain allowing more time for guests to enjoy popular beach clubs on these Mediterranean islands; as well as visits to Portimao, Portugal; Gibraltar; and more. Norwegian Gem®: On 10th May, 2026, the ship will start her Europe season with a sailing from Barcelona, Spain where NCL will make its debut in Palamós, Spain, known for scenic hiking paths and beautiful beaches, during the ship’s voyage. Norwegian Gem will also call for the first time in Salerno, Italy and Nice/Monaco (Villefranche), France. Following this sailing, the ship will then embark on a series of cruises to and from Venice (Ravenna) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy with no sea days calling to Greece; Montenegro; and Croatia, where guests can fully enjoy Dubrovnik, Croatia as select itineraries offer a departure late into the evening.

Norwegian Pearl’s® seven-day Greek Isles voyages from May through October 2026 is the ideal cruise for guests looking to island hop through picturesque Greece. Cruisers have the option to choose from varied itineraries with late departures in Santorini and Mykonos, Greece; as well as Dubrovnik, Croatia; to fully immerse themselves in the destination to enjoy a beautiful sunset, indulge in a lively evening dinner, and more. Embarkation and disembarking ports for these voyages alternate between Venice (Ravenna), Italy and Athens (Piraeus), Greece providing guests greater holidaychoices.

WESTERN CARIBBEAN, AND CANADA & NEW ENGLAND

Norwegian Escape® will offer guests seven-day roundtrip sailings to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans between 12th April, 2026 through 10th May, 2026, followed by seven-day roundtrip sailings from Miami between 24th May, 2026 and 9th August, 2026. Both itineraries will visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatán (Bay Islands), Honduras; and Harvest Caye, NCL’s 75-acre resort-style destination in Southern Belize.

To kick off her fall season, Norwegian Escape will offer a selection of seven-day roundtrip Canada & New England voyages from New York City between August 2026 and October 2026. During her 28th August, 2026 sailing, the ship will call to Boston for the very first time, making it the first Breakaway Plus class ship to visit the city. The itinerary takes guests through a journey to Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada; to enjoy the fall foliage and bask in the cool fall weather.

IMMERSIVE VOYAGES WITH NORWEGIAN SPIRIT®

From 22nd April, 2026 through 3rd July, 2026 and 17th September, 2026 through 17th November, 2026, Norwegian Spirit® will offer a variety of open-jaw South Pacific sailings between 11- and 13-day voyages calling to New Caledonia; Fiji; Samoa Islands; French Polynesia and the Hawaii islands. Guests have a variety of embarkation ports to choose from including Sydney; Papeete, French Polynesia; Honolulu; and Lautoka, Fiji – a brand new embarkation port for Norwegian Spirit.

For travellers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime cruising experience to explore Alaska and Hawaii, affectionately named NCL’s “Fire and Ice” voyages, Norwegian Spirit will offer four unique 16-day sailings starting 15th July, 2026 through 1st September, 2026. The voyages offer embarkation in Honolulu or Vancouver, Canada and visit bucket-list destinations such as the dreamlike and warm-weather islands of Kahului (Maui), Hilo and Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii; as well as the majestic and cool-weather towns of Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau, Alaska.