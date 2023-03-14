Hurricane Beryl Strengthens to Category 4 Storm As It Tracks Towards Popular Caribbean Islands

Irish holidaymakers, who are visiting the Caribbean over the coming days, have been advised by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), to monitor local weather reports as Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall today (Monday 1 July)

The DFA have issued a statement advising that “Hurricane Beryl is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm and make landfall in the Caribbean early on Monday 1 July. This storm poses a severe threat to life. Irish citizens should monitor local weather reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center…

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands

Grenada

Tobago

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for:

Martinique

Trinidad

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: