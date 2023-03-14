Hurricane Beryl Strengthens to Category 4 Storm As It Tracks Towards Popular Caribbean Islands

Irish holidaymakers, who are visiting the Caribbean over the coming days, have been advised by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), to monitor local weather reports as Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall today (Monday 1 July)
The DFA have issued a statement advising that “Hurricane Beryl is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm and make landfall in the Caribbean early on Monday 1 July. This storm poses a severe threat to life. Irish citizens should monitor local weather reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”
According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center…
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Barbados
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands
- Grenada
- Tobago
A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for:
- Martinique
- Trinidad
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Dominica
- South coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border with Haiti
- South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican
- Republic to Anse d’Hainault