Travel News

Hurricane Beryl Strengthens to Category 4 Storm As It Tracks Towards Popular Caribbean Islands

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Irish holidaymakers, who are visiting the Caribbean over the coming days, have been advised by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), to monitor local weather reports as Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall today (Monday 1 July)

The DFA have issued a statement advising that “Hurricane Beryl is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm and make landfall in the Caribbean early on Monday 1 July. This storm poses a severe threat to life. Irish citizens should monitor local weather reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Barbados
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands
  • Grenada
  • Tobago

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for:

  • Martinique
  • Trinidad

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Dominica
  • South coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque westward to the border with Haiti
  • South coast of Haiti from the border with the Dominican
  • Republic to Anse d’Hainault

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
