Riviera Travel Booking Incentive Extended Into July

Riviera Travel have decided to extend their €40/£40 voucher incentive which was created to say thank you to travel agent partners for their support in celebrating Riviera’s 40th birthday. The incentive was originally due to run until the end of June, however, due to the success of the incentive, they have decided to extend it until the end of July!

Simply book any 2024 river or yacht/ ocean cruise with Riviera Travel, log your bookings here, and you will receive a €40/£40 lifestyle voucher.

Key Account Manager, Christopher McCloskey, advised that June vouchers will be issued this week (first week of July) and July vouchers will be issued in the first week of August.

Register your Riviera Travel bookings here: https://bit.ly/3VjIt8V