fbpx
SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsRiviera Travel Booking Incentive Extended Into July
Cruise NewsTravel News

Riviera Travel Booking Incentive Extended Into July

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Riviera Travel have decided to extend their €40/£40 voucher incentive which was created to say thank you to travel agent partners for their support in celebrating Riviera’s 40th birthday. The incentive was originally due to run until the end of June, however, due to the success of the incentive, they have decided to extend it until the end of July!

Simply book any 2024 river or yacht/ ocean cruise with Riviera Travel, log your bookings here, and you will receive a €40/£40 lifestyle voucher.  

Key Account Manager, Christopher McCloskey, advised that June vouchers will be issued this week (first week of July) and July vouchers will be issued in the first week of August.

Register your Riviera Travel bookings here: https://bit.ly/3VjIt8V

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
IATA Welcomes Proposal to Promote Production of SAF in Spain

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie