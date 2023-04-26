SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsHeathrow Expects Passenger Boom Despite Losses
Travel News

Heathrow Expects Passenger Boom Despite Losses

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
1

London’s Heathrow Airport expects a jump in passenger numbers this year helped by things such as arrivals (and possible departures) around King Charles’ coronation period, a recovery in domestic routes and a surge in demand for long haul destinations like the Caribbean.

The UK’s biggest airport is expecting 70m-78m passengers through its doors this year. That’s up from its previous guidance of 58m-73m, but still below the 81m people it served in pre-Covid 2019.

Heathrow said it saw a 74% rise in passenger numbers, on a year-on-year basis, in the first three months of this year.

However, the hub still posted a first quarter financial loss of £139m. Although significantly down from a year ago, the airport blamed the UK’s cap on airport charges for the continued loss.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
London Marathon Goes Green with Tourist Charge for Overseas Participants

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie