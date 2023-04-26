Heathrow Expects Passenger Boom Despite Losses

London’s Heathrow Airport expects a jump in passenger numbers this year helped by things such as arrivals (and possible departures) around King Charles’ coronation period, a recovery in domestic routes and a surge in demand for long haul destinations like the Caribbean.

The UK’s biggest airport is expecting 70m-78m passengers through its doors this year. That’s up from its previous guidance of 58m-73m, but still below the 81m people it served in pre-Covid 2019.

Heathrow said it saw a 74% rise in passenger numbers, on a year-on-year basis, in the first three months of this year.

However, the hub still posted a first quarter financial loss of £139m. Although significantly down from a year ago, the airport blamed the UK’s cap on airport charges for the continued loss.