London Marathon Goes Green with Tourist Charge for Overseas Participants

Last weekend’s London Marathon upped its sustainability cred by charging overseas visiting participants a £26 (€30) fee as part of their entry forms in a bid to lower its carbon footprint.

The organisers of the event said travel poses the single biggest environmental threat and impact on such mass events. It said 2,500 runners elected to have trees planted rather than receive a commemorative race t-shirt.

“I’d say absolutely, (sustainability) is something that has become much more important, whether it’s the participants, to sponsors, to partners,” Kate Chapman, the London Marathon’s sustainability adviser told Reuters.

However, Reuters said the actual medals given out to participants were non-recyclable.

