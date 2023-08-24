Great Lakes USA Appoints Anna Tanski as Tourism Director, Plans Irish Sales Mission

Great Lakes USA (GLUSA) – the tourism body for the Great Lakes region of the US and Canada – has appointed Anna Tanski as its tourism director.

Great Lakes USA will also be holding its first Sales Mission since 2019 in October. Representatives from the region will visit London and Ireland to hold meetings with trade and media partners.

The move comes on the back of both Aer Lingus and Delta Air Lines launching new routes from Ireland to Minneapolis.

Ms Tanski was most recently with Visit Duluth – the official marketing organisation of Duluth, Minnesota – where she worked closely with Great Lakes USA to market Duluth to the UK and Irish markets.

David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan and Chair of Great Lakes USA commented: “Like so many others in the region, I have worked with Anna for a number of years. Her unique skillset and knowledge of the industry will help our region continue to grow as a global tourism destination.”

The number of preferred partners, destinations within the region supporting the UK and Irish marketing efforts under the overall brand of GLUSA, has risen to its highest level since before the pandemic.

The 19 partners are: Bloomington CVB, Discover Green Bay Wisconsin, Dupage Illinois, Destination Cleveland, Traverse City Tourism Michigan, Visit Buffalo Niagara, Mall of America Minnesota, Visit Detroit, Mackinac Island Tourism Michigan, Experience Grand Rapids Michigan, Holland Area CVB Michigan, Travel Marquette Michigan, Experience Columbus, Chicago’s North Shore Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Heritage Corridor Destinations Illinois, Keystone Crossroads Region – Gettysburg, Hershey and Lancaster, PA, VisitErie, Visit Butler County Pennsylvania and Visit Pittsburgh.