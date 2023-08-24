Delta Launches New Dublin-Minneapolis/St.Paul Route

Delta Air Lines has announced a new route from Minneapolis-St.Paul (MSP) to Dublin.

The news comes less than a week after Aer Lingus announced the resumption of its Dublin-Minneapolis-St.Paul route.

Delta’s route will operate 5 times a week from May 9, 2024.

It means that – as well as its year-round service to Dublin from New York/JFK; Delta will fly seasonal services here from Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis.

“MSP travellers are eager for increased air service to European destinations, and we’re pleased to see Delta add nonstop service to Dublin next year,” said Rick King, Chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. “This route is important to leisure and business travelers as we anticipate continued international demand into 2024 and beyond.”

“Delta continues to build on its longstanding No. 1 position in Minneapolis with another nonstop option for customers traveling overseas,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “With nearly 10 trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights flying direct from the Twin Cities, customers have the utmost choice, coupled with our award-winning customer service, when traveling with us.”

Delta is MSP’s largest global carrier, currently operating more than 330 peak-day flights to 120 destinations, with service across the world to cities such as Amsterdam; Cancun, Mexico; Paris; Keflavik, Iceland; London; Montréal; Vancouver, Canada; and more. Delta is also the only carrier providing nonstop service from MSP to Asia, with daily service to Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo-Haneda.