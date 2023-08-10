Four Flights Diverted from Cork to Shannon Due to Adverse Weather

The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that four flight diversions were facilitated at Shannon Airport this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

Commenting, The Shannon Airport Group Head of Communications, Nandi O’Sullivan said: “Four flights, which were originally due to land at Cork Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport.

“The first of these flights arrived from London Stansted at 09:54am today. Other flights were diverted throughout the morning from the following destinations; Paris, Edinburgh, and London Heathrow.”

Ms O’Sullivan confirmed that Shannon Airport remains on standby for further diversions, if required.