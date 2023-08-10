SEARCH
Ryanair Adds ‘Twilight Bag-Drop’ Service at Manchester; No Plans for Ireland

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has launched a free twilight bag drop service for passengers flying through Manchester Airport – which allows them to check-in their baggage the evening before an early morning flight.

The overnight bag drop service is free of charge and is open for passengers with early morning flights up to 8am. They can drop their checked bags at Manchester Airport between 7pm and 10pm the previous night.

Ryanair customers are advised to proceed to the check-in desks as normal and follow the signage for the ‘Twilight Bag Drop’.

However, currently, Ryanair has no plans to introduce the new service at any of the Irish airports it serves.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:           

“As Manchester’s No.1 airline, we’re delighted to launch our new ‘Twilight Bag Drop’ service for all our customers travelling from Manchester Airport this summer. This complimentary service will further improve our passengers’ overall travel experience and further reduce airport queuing times for those taking early morning flights.

Ryanair passengers travelling from Manchester Airport before 8:00am can now go to the airport the evening before, between 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, and drop their checked bags off hassle-free ahead of their flight the following morning. This exciting new initiative is a gamechanger for families or groups travelling on early morning flights and is available now at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 across Desks 36-37 – just follow the signs for ‘Twilight Bag Drop’.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
