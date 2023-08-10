AWTE Kick-Starts Online Workshops

Join AWTE Ireland on Thursday 17 August at 1pm for an empowering and transformative 1-hour online workshop designed to equip you with the tools to conquer stress and cultivate lasting resilience.

Meet Maria Curran, a seasoned Life & Executive coach, and a skilled facilitator. With an unwavering passion for understanding human behaviour and unlocking individuals’ full potential, she has dedicated her career to guiding others on their journey toward growth and success.

Maria combines her knowledge of marketing and human behaviour to empower her clients. Her coaching approach is holistic and tailored to each individual, aiming to inspire personal and professional transformation. This is a session you won’t want to miss.

The event is free for AWTE Members and non-members are more than welcome at a small charge.

