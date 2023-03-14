Follow The Camino Launches New Website

Follow the Camino has launched a new website offering clients a more seamless user experience, more data on the catalogue of walking routes, and faster and easier bookings – among many technical and UX improvements.

Long-standing website features, such as Follow the Camino’s custom built Weather Map, interactive Packing List, and route maps with data about elevations and terrain difficulty have been upgraded. With these changes, users are now able to access this information from within the webpage for each of the Camino routes.

New website features include greater integration of information about Guided Group Tours across relevant routes and a tab to explore recently added walking holiday packages or trips under a specific theme on the website’s home page.

This website revamp marks the culmination of a long period of gathering client feedback on the experience of researching and booking their walking holiday with Follow the Camino.

Umberto di Venosa, CEO & Founder of Follow the Camino, said: “We are thrilled to launch a new website that offers a better user experience. We have put our clients at the forefront of our mind in re-invigorating our website’s identity.”

“Because we like to treat our clients the same way we would want to be treated, we know what people ask about when planning a travelling – such as ‘Which trip is easiest?’; ‘What is the weather like in May?’; ‘Are there any steep sections?’. We want to give our clients access to all the information on the different Camino routes and allow them to compare, so they know what to expect from the outset and can make a sound decision on what Camino is right for them.”

About Follow the Camino: Follow the Camino was the first Irish tour operator along the Camino de Santiago and has been leading the market since 2007. They have organised tours for travellers from across the world along the Camino with the support of an expert team, providing a greater range of pilgrimage routes and tour experiences than any other Camino travel agency. They also offer a range of walking holidays in Europe and beyond through a sister company, One Foot Abroad.

Environmental consciousness is at the core of all operations. Follow the Camino is immensely proud to be awarded the B-Corp Certificate and is the only certified travel provider to operate the Camino network of walking routes. Follow the Camino collaborates with locally-owned accommodations and restaurants to immerse travellers in authentic experiences.

For more information, please visit: followthecamino.com

To contact us, please email: [email protected]