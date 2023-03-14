Bus Éireann Celebrates Accessible/Inclusive Travel Milestone

Bus Éireann is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to accessible and inclusive travel with the 1,000th assist as part of the TFI Travel Assistance Scheme.

This landmark journey took place in Limerick, highlighting the success of the initiative that helps passengers with mobility, sensory impairments, and other disabilities travel confidently and independently on public transport.

The TFI Travel Assistance Scheme, funded by the National Transport Authority, was first introduced on public transport services in Cork, in 2022.

The scheme which now also operates in both Limerick and Waterford provides personalised support to those passengers who need it. The scheme is helping users to travel independently on public transport and regain or build the confidence to use our services with efficiency, allowing them to meet friends, get to appointments, and do all the day to day things they need to do.

The service, which is currently available in Limerick, Cork and Waterford, is carried out by Bus Éireann Travel Assistants who assist passengers in navigating their journeys. The scheme is entirely free of charge and aims to ensure that public transport is accessible to everyone.

Michelle Peacocke, Head of Customer Experience, Bus Éireann, commented on the achievement said: “Bus Éireann’s dedication to making public transport accessible to all. We are thrilled to have supported so many passengers and are committed to continuing this essential service. The positive feedback we’ve received from users reinforces the importance of the TFI Travel Assistance Scheme in enhancing the lives of those who need it.”

Naomi Rooney, Transport Accessibility Manager at the National Transport Authority said: “At the National Transport Authority, we are committed to ensuring that public transport is accessible and inclusive for all. The success of TFI Travel Assistance Scheme, managed by Bus Éireann in Cork, Waterford and Limerick, is now celebrating its 1,000th assist, is a powerful example of this mission in action. We are proud to support this initiative, which empowers passengers with disabilities to travel with confidence and independence. We look forward to continuing our support as the scheme expands, making public transport a viable option for even more people across Ireland.”

The 1000th assist took place in Limerick, where the scheme has seen significant uptake since its introduction. The NTA aims to expand this further ensuring that even more passengers can benefit from this invaluable support.

Passengers and those interested in learning more about the TFI Travel Assistance Scheme can visit the official Bus Éireann website at buseireann.ie/TravelAssist.