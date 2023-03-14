SEARCH
Ryanair Posts Record Monthly Passenger Number of 20.5 Million People

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair carried 20.5 million passengers in August; marking an 8% year-on-year increase, and a record monthly customer number.

Load factor remained at a healthy 96% rate.

The airline operated more than 111,800 flights in August. On a rolling 12-month basis – August 2023 to August 2024 – Ryanair carried 192 million passengers across its route network; representing an 8% year-on-year rise.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
