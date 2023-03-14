Qatar Airways Introduces Ancillary Services Bookable In Trade Portal

Enhance your customer’s flight with Qatar Airways ancillary services, conveniently available through its Trade Portal.

Qatar Airways is pleased to introduce their ancillary products that will turn your customer’s experience into a bespoke adventure. Through the ease of use of its Trade Portal, you can now book ancillaries ranging from lounges, additional baggage, preferred seat selection, and more from one location.

Lounges at Hamad International Airport

Offering surroundings that rival that of a five-star hotel, Qatar Airways’ lounges at HIA redefine the world standard in airport lounge experiences. Learn more and purchase lounge access here.

Additional Baggage

Save when you purchase extra baggage allowance on qr.com before their trip. Baggage allowances vary according to route and cabin. Learn more and purchase baggage allowance here.

Preferred Seat Selection

You can book you customers preferred seats conveniently and elevate their experience. Choose from aisle, window, extra legroom or front row seats. Learn more and purchase preferred seat selection here.

Al Maha Services

Al Maha services is an inclusive experience that personalises your customer’s arrival, departure, or transit from Hamad International Airport. Learn more and purchase Al Maha Services here.

News and Updates

Qsuite Next Gen

Qatar Airways unveils “Qsuite Next Gen” on the 1st day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. Click here to read more.

World’s Best Airline

Qatar Airways are thrilled to reclaim their position as the World’s Best Airline at Skytrax 2024 for the 8th time. Read more here.