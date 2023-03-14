SEARCH
Qatar Airways Introduces Ancillary Services Bookable In Trade Portal

Carrie Day
Enhance your customer’s flight with Qatar Airways ancillary services, conveniently available through its Trade Portal.

Qatar Airways is pleased to introduce their ancillary products that will turn your customer’s experience into a bespoke adventure. Through the ease of use of its Trade Portal, you can now book ancillaries ranging from lounges, additional baggage, preferred seat selection, and more from one location.

Lounges at Hamad International Airport

Offering surroundings that rival that of a five-star hotel, Qatar Airways’ lounges at HIA redefine the world standard in airport lounge experiences. Learn more and purchase lounge access here.

Additional Baggage

Save when you purchase extra baggage allowance on qr.com before their trip. Baggage allowances vary according to route and cabin. Learn more and purchase baggage allowance here.  

Preferred Seat Selection

You can book you customers preferred seats conveniently and elevate their experience. Choose from aisle, window, extra legroom or front row seats. Learn more and purchase preferred seat selection here.

Al Maha Services

Al Maha services is an inclusive experience that personalises your customer’s arrival, departure, or transit from Hamad International Airport. Learn more and purchase Al Maha Services here.

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
