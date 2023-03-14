Follow the Camino Has Been Recognised In TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards For 2024

Follow the Camino is thrilled to announce that it has been recognised in TripAdvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024. The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews from users of Tripadvisor, placing Follow the Camino among the top 10% of tourist and hospitality listings on the platform around the world.

2024 marks the third consecutive year that Follow the Camino has been selected for the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, one of only a few Camino tour operators to achieve this distinction. Follow the Camino first won this award in 2016, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to giving travellers on the Camino de Santiago the best possible experience. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners in every country. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Ciarán Bruder, Marketing Communications & Product Specialist at Follow the Camino, said, “We are delighted to once again win the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. We have always been confident in the high quality of our travel services and, of course, the memorable experience that is walking the Camino itself. It’s fantastic to have this belief validated by our loyal clients and to see them share the memories they made on their holiday with the world and encourage others to embark on a Camino adventure of their own.”

“Congratulations to Follow the Camino on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice

Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “This award means you have made such a memorable impact on visitors that many took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the many things to see and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

About Follow the Camino:

Follow the Camino was the first Irish tour operator along the Camino de Santiago and has been leading the market since 2007. They have organised tours for travellers from across the world along the different Camino de Santiago routes with the support of an expert team. They also offer a range of walking holidays in Europe through a sister company, One Foot Abroad. Environmental consciousness is at the core of all operations. Follow the Camino is immensely proud to be awarded the B-Corp Certificate and is the only certified travel provider to operate the Camino de Santiago route network. Follow the Camino collaborates with locally-owned accommodations and restaurants to immerse travellers in authentic experiences.