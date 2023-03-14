Click&Go Survey: More than Half of Irish Holidaymakers Yet to Book 2024 Getaway; September Set to be Busy Travel Month

More than half of Irish holidaymakers have still not booked their summer getaway for this year, according to a survey by online travel agent Click&Go.

The survey found that 56% of respondents to the Click&Go Holidays Travel Sentiment survey have yet to book their holiday for the remainder of this year, with 80% of those saying they will book their holiday in July, August or September.

September is likely to see an uptake in bookings and be a busy month for travel. Some 47% of those who have yet to book a holiday are likely to book in September. The most popular period for those who have not yet booked is for travel in September and October, with 52% of holidaymakers who have held out on booking their getaway opting to travel then.

Unsurprisingly, sun holidays top the list for the type of holiday that respondents plan to book. Of those who have not yet booked their holiday, a massive 73% plan on catching some autumn sun. Although autumn means the return of schools, 60% of those surveyed who travel with children would consider taking their children out of school to save on holiday prices. July and August still remains to be a popular time to take to the skies with 32% of respondents that have not yet booked expected to travel in that period.

It’s good news for cruises as cruise holidays have risen to the second most popular holiday type after sun holidays for Click&Go Holidays, outselling city breaks and USA Holidays. Some 10% of people yet to book holidays are planning on taking a cruise in the latter part of 2024.