Blue Diamond Resorts Enhances Guest Experience with New App

Blue Diamond Resorts is aiming to further enhance the guest experience by evolving its service across Royalton Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts via the launch of a brand-new app.

This multi-property technology allows guests to manage their stay at the touch of a button. From making dinner reservations in advance, ordering room service, monitoring the entertainment calendar and even making spa or activity bookings, this app brings peace of mind and takes the hassle out of holidaying. Guests can even chat directly to the guest services team whilst on the go.

As well as practical functionality that helps guests organise their stay, the app also provides access to special offers and exclusive deals, offers an interactive map with geolocation to help guests navigate the resort effortlessly from arrival, and provides further comprehensive information about the hotel, including schedules, activities, gift shops, restaurant and bar hours, and more.

Luke Swarbrook, Business Development Manager, Blue Diamond Resorts, said: “This app will bring a new level of quest comfort to our properties, helping to remove some of the organisation stressors guests can face whilst on holiday. The app is already available at Planet Hollywood Cancun, Royalton Punta Cana, and Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, where feedback on its practical application has been second to none.”

This new app will be available across all Royalton Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts by 01 August 2024. All guests looking to stay with us can download the app before arrival via IOS and Android devices.