Star Alliance’s LAX Lounge Named North America’s Best Airport Lounge for 5th Consecutive Year

Star Alliance’s Los Angeles airport lounge has been named North America’s Leading Airport Lounge for the fifth year running at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias said: “Our aim at Star Alliance is to make air travel more effortless and stress-free. Lounges are essential for improving the airport experience, and our Star Alliance LAX lounge has been a standout since its inception. We are excited that it has been recognised as one of the top in the industry consistently.”

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the hardworking team that ensures our LAX lounge operates flawlessly around the clock. Additionally, I thank our Star Alliance member airlines for their ongoing partnership, which has contributed to the lounge’s success over the years.”

The Star Alliance lounge at Los Angeles International Airport is renowned as one of the finest airport lounges globally, consistently earning prestigious industry accolades. Featuring an outdoor terrace with firepits, a water wall, and panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, the sprawling 18,000-square-foot lounge captures the essence of Californian charm through the day and transforms into a lively space as night descends.