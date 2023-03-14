Irish National Stud and Gardens Ranked in the Top 10% of Things to Visit Worldwide

The Irish National Stud and Gardens has received a huge global award that recognises the Co Kildare tourism attraction as being in the top 10% of things to do worldwide.

The prestigious Travellers Choice world award given by Tripadvisor recognises travellers’ favourite attractions globally which is based on tens of thousands of reviews and ratings collected over 12 months thus yielding the famous tourism attraction a spot at the top.

The Travelers’ Choice awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews.

CEO for the Irish National Stud and Gardens Cathal Beale said: “We are honoured to be recognised with this amazing world accolade for our attraction here in the heart of Ireland’s thoroughbred country. When visitors arrive here they escape to a world of woodlands, tranquil gardens and thoroughbred horsed but most importantly our world class guides help them to unravel a great Irish story and leave them with a lasting memory.”

Located on the edge of Kildare Town and the Curragh plains in Ireland’s thoroughbred county of Kildare the Irish National Stud & Gardens celebrated its best ever visitor attendance of just over 150,000 last year.

The unique attraction of outstanding natural beauty is home to some of the most magnificent horses and sumptuous gardens found anywhere in the world and is in fact the only tourism venue in the world that is also a working stud farm. A record number of 370 foals were born at the Kildare attraction last year which makes the stud largest equine maternity ward in Europe.

The heightened popularity of the Kildare visitor attraction can be attributed to recent investments onsite such as the Irish Racehorse Experience, an interactive experience offering first-hand insights into breeding and owning a racehorse as well as having an exhilarating real-time virtual race on horseback.

There were ongoing improvements to the family facilities, playground, picnic areas, walking trails and especially its two gardens which include the famous Japanese Gardens and the more natural St Fiachra’s Garden where their team of gardeners have focused on native Irish plants, sustainability and pollination amidst lakes and hidden stone beehive huts.