Finnair Puts European Capital of Culture 2024 – Tartu – on the Map

Finnair is set to resume flights to the Estonian city of Tartu – the European Capital of Culture this year.

As part of its continuing European expansion, Finnair will relaunch direct flights between Helsinki and Tartu on March 31, with the service operating 12 times per week.

The new service will also mark the return of commercial air travel to the Baltic city, with Finnair being the only airline to offer direct scheduled flights to/from Tartu.

These new flights coincide with Tartu being named a European Capital of Culture 2024, in recognition of the city’s heritage, history and cultural importance.

Throughout the year, Tartu will offer visitors more than 1,000 events across 350 projects, as the city presents the Arts of Survival – a story of the knowledge, skills, and values that will help us lead a good life in the future.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director Europe, said: “As we get into the swing of 2024, we are incredibly excited to be announcing the return of Tartu to our growing network.

“As the only airline to offer scheduled flights to Tartu, we are proud to be connecting this youthful and vibrant university city with the world as it celebrates its new title as the European Capital of Culture.

“We know our customers are eagerly planning their trips for this summer, and expect this new service to be incredibly important to business travellers, families and friends, and of course leisure customers.”

The new services will complement Finnair’s existing flights between Helsinki and Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, which currently operate up to ten times per day.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from Ireland and the UK from Dublin, Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh.