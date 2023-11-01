Finnair Officially Celebrates 100th Birthday

Finnair is officially celebrating its 100th birthday today.

The Finnish flag carrier – based out of Helsinki – was established on November 1, 1923, initially under the name Aero.

Finnair, as a result, is now the world’s 6th oldest airline still in continuous operation.

Long known for connecting Europe with Asia across the shorter northern route via its Helsinki hub, it has sought a new strategy in response to the recent closure of Russian airspace.

With more services to North America and South East Asia, Finnair’s flexibility has been shown as it quickly adapted to recent geopolitical events to continue offering customers flights to destinations around the world, with great service in its distinctive Nordic style.

Having carried just 269 passengers in its first year of operation, Finnair is now a firm favourite with millions of dedicated customers worldwide.

To mark the centenary, Finnair has planned a takeover of its Helsinki home at the city’s Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, with customers able to take part in the special celebrations, throughout the day.

Centenary celebrations include performances from the Finnair Singers, the airline’s choir, virtual reality flying experiences, showcasing the airline’s unique heritage and a raffle for departing customers.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director UK & Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud to be marking this major milestone in Finnair’s flying history.

“As we prepare to take-off into our next centenary, today is the perfect day to thank all our customers around the world, and welcome the next generation of travellers onboard.”

Other centenary celebrations by the airline include a special Moomin themed livery for two of its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, a special edition Finnair postal stamp, clothing partnerships, and much more.

The anniversary comes in the wake of the airline’s massive €200 million investment in an enhanced customer experience and elevated long-haul flight product.

Recent improvements include a brand-new Business Class concept – the AirLounge – with its eye-catching non-reclining Business Class seat, an exciting new Premium Economy cabin, as well as a refreshed Economy Class cabin and renewed service concepts, with new tasty dining options.

Earlier this year, the Nordic airline was named as a five-star airline by APEX, following 13th consecutive years being named the ‘Best Airline in Northern Europe’.

Finnair flies up to five times a day from London Heathrow to Helsinki, as well as offering direct flights from Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin to Helsinki.