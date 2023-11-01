Emirates Announces Return of ‘My Emirates Winter Pass’ Product

Emirates has reintroduced its popular My Emirates Winter Pass product.

Running from today (November 1) to the end of March, customers can use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big-name stores, private pools and beaches and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock offers to some of the biggest family attractions for less including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Aquaventure waterparks at Atlantis The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubia Parks & Resorts, City Sightseeing and much more.

Emirates offers flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, across six continents and currently operates two flights daily from Dublin to Dubai.