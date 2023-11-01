Taiwan Introduces New Incentive Programmes to Attract More Overseas Visitors

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), responsible for promoting tourism to the cosmopolitan island destination across global markets, has introduced two new incentive programmes in an effort to attract more overseas visitors.

These consist of a lucky draw competition on arrival, where foreign travellers can enter to win cash prizes, and the launch of free half-day tours for transit and transfer travellers. The initiatives are part of the government’s wider £9.7billion post-pandemic economic recovery package and seek to strengthen Taiwan’s position as a premier global travel destination while shining a spotlight on its range of tourism offerings.

To attract more overseas visitors, the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Wang Kwo-tsai, officially launched a new lucky draw competition called “Taiwan the Lucky Land.” As part of the campaign, foreign independent travellers planning to visit Taiwan for between three to 90 days can enter online for a chance to win £127 to supplement their spending in-country.

To enter, eligible international travellers must register online at least 24 hours before arrival and within seven days prior to their scheduled arrival. Upon arrival visitors can proceed to dedicated areas in airport terminals where they can scan their unique QR code to see whether they are a winner. As the campaign is designed to reward travellers who opt to visit the destination independently, visitors travelling in tour groups are not eligible.

The innovative initiative marks a significant step in Taiwan’s plan to welcome 6 million foreign tourists by the end of this year and an ambitious goal of 12 million visitors in 2024. The programme will remain open for participation until June 30, 2025.

To further support the government’s ambitious goals to promote inbound travel, the Taiwan Tourism Authority has additionally introduced free half-day tours for transit and transfer passengers. Tours are available to transiting passengers at Taoyuan International Airport whose connecting flights leave between 7 and 24 hours after arriving in Taiwan and who hold valid Republic of China visas or come from countries eligible for visa-exempt entry.

The four-hour tour, inclusive of airport pickups and local transportation, will see travellers visit key national landmarks and cultural sites whilst accompanied by an English-speaking tour guide, allowing visitors to take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience first-hand Taiwan’s rich culture, stunning natural landscapes, and varied attractions.

Speaking about the new initiative, the Taiwan Tourism Administration said it hopes the tours will encourage repeat visitors by leaving foreign travellers with a good impression of Taiwan so they will consider making the country a future travel destination.

In an effort to introduce European travellers to the destination, and promote the newly launched incentive programs, the Taiwan Tourism Administration invites World Travel Market attendees to experience Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage at its Pavilion.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration will also host a Happy Hour event for key trade and media stakeholders at the Taiwan Pavilion on Monday 6 November. The event will see key members of the Taiwan delegation share latest news and updates from the destination while serving as a platform to amplify Taiwan’s visibility across global markets.

Speaking on Taiwan’s exhibition at WTM, Arthur Hsieh, Director at Taiwan Tourism Administration London Office said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new tourism incentive programs to wider audiences at the World Travel Market. We look forward to this wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on Taiwan’s extraordinary tourism offerings and the depth of our rich cultural heritage. Our goal is to bring a piece of Taiwan’s enchantment to the world stage, and we invite you to join us at our Pavilion.”