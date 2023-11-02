Finnair Introduces Free In-Flight Phone Messaging Services for Passengers

Finnair has introduced complimentary in-flight phone messaging services for certain passengers.

Finland’s flag carrier – which is celebrating its 100th anniversary – is introducing the service for frequent flyers on its Finnair Plus service, with the messaging service available on all European flights operated by the airline’s narrow-body Airbus fleet.

The new initiative, aimed at giving customers connectivity at 35,000 feet, will allow them to send and receive text-based messages inflight using the following applications: WhatsApp, Viber, Kakao Talk, WeChat, and iMessage.

The complimentary offering will be available to customers throughout the whole flight, making it easier than ever to communicate with loved ones on the ground.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director UK & Ireland, said: “Now more than ever, we appreciate the need for connectivity – even at 35,000 feet – so we know this new initiative will be extremely popular with customers.

“The new complimentary service will make travel even easier for customers, allowing them to message and share updates while flying, to family, friends and business contacts.”

As an additional benefit, the current complimentary 30-minute browsing package for Finnair Plus Gold and Platinum members’ will be upgraded to a 30-minute streaming package in January 2024.

Finnair Plus Platinum Lumo members will continue to receive complimentary access to the onboard streaming package for the entire duration of their short-haul flights.

The new offering will support the existing faster Browse or Stream Wi-Fi packages available to Finnair customers travelling within Europe, which allow customers to send/receive pictures and videos for a minimal cost.