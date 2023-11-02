Fáilte Ireland Launches 5-Year Tourism Development Plan for West Cork and Kenmare

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new 5-year plan that will help drive and sustain tourism in West Cork and Kenmare.

It launched the development plan, in recent days, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Co. Cork.

The West Cork and Kenmare Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next 5 years.

The plan builds on a number of existing destination development projects that will bring local experiences to life including improved facilities for walking, hiking and water activities, the implementation of the Beara Breifne Way Masterplan, and the Kinsale Start/End of the Wild Atlantic Way. The Food in Tourism Action Plan aims to position West Cork and Kenmare as a premier national and international artisan food and drink destination. The DEDP also features plans to develop an integrated transport system and all-weather experiences to help extend the length of the tourism season.

Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland Paul Keeley said:

“This five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan captures the unique themes that are central to West Cork and Kenmare and features key priority projects which will transform the tourism offering across the region. The implementation of the Beara Breifne Way Masterplan, the Food in Tourism Action Plan and the development of outdoor and all-weather experiences will further strengthen West Cork and Kenmare’s reputation as an internationally compelling destination along the Wild Atlantic Way. Fáilte Ireland is committed to and focused on the sustainable development of tourism across Ireland which is an important economic driver and source of employment. We are confident that this DEDP has the potential to significantly increase West Cork and Kenmare’s domestic and international appeal, and grow the visitor economy to create sustainable, high-quality jobs in the sector that will serve to support and strengthen local communities.”

The Plan Includes: