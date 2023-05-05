Finnair Continues 100 Year Celebrations with Wine Launch

Finnair has launched a collection of new special celebratory wines, as it raises a glass to 100 years of flying.

The new red and white wines, curated with international expert and wine consultant Ken Chase, “offer an enticing and captivating aroma, alongside traditionally rich flavours for customers to enjoy during their flight”.

Finnair’s new Castilla la Mancha White 2022, named ‘Destination North’, features a blend of Airén (85%) and Verdejo (15%) grapes, designed to please palates even at 30,000 feet.

Those looking for a warm and delicious red wine can relax with Finnair’s new Castilla la Mancha Red 2022, named ‘100,000 islands’.

This bespoke red wine contains a blend of three grapes, Tempranillo (85%), Syrah (10%) and a dash of Cabernet Sauvignon (5%), resulting in a smooth and harmonious blend.

In a nod to its heritage, the labels for the new bottles are based on Finnair’s original posters, designed by Erik Bruun in the 1950s and 60s.

Lauri Ahonen, Finnair Concept & Category Manager, said: “Finding the perfect wine for a Finnair flight for our customers to enjoy at 30,000ft is always a challenge, but even more so during our centenary.

“That’s why we have made the perfect pairing with Ken Chase, who has carefully selected some topflight wines to tantalise the taste buds and we are excited to serve them onboard to ensure a unique experience for Finnair customers.”