MSC Cruises Extends F1 Partnership Deal

MSC Cruises has extended its global partnership deal with Formula 1 motor racing.

The announcement took place in Miami on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, this Sunday, and will see MSC Cruises continue as Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1 through to the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The continuing growth of interest in Formula 1 around the world, which has been particularly strong in key markets for MSC Cruises, has seen the existing global partnership agreement achieve strong results for the brand and its product portfolio. Encouraged by the success of bringing these two premium brands together, MSC Cruises will seek to further activate the partnership through an expanded programme.

As part of the agreement, MSC Cruises will bring ships during select Grand Prix weekends to offer a unique hospitality experience from track to ship.

The first of these will launch when MSC Virtuosa will be present in Abu Dhabi for the final round of the 2023 Formula 1 season, offering unique all-access accommodation, hospitality and transportation packages for fans and VIPs. This initial product offering will grow under the extension of the partnership with more ships and races to come during the 2024 season and beyond.

MSC Cruises has also been confirmed as the title sponsor of the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix and the brand will have an engaging activation for racegoers within the fan zone. Further title sponsorships will be revealed at selected Formula 1 Grands Prix during the 2024 World championship season.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman MSC Cruises said: “Formula 1 and MSC Cruises are great partners on many levels and our successes are founded in teamwork. Not only this, but we are both driving towards sustainable change. We want to build the future of our industries and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. We are both working at the forefront of our industries and helping to make a real difference. And this is why we are committed to Formula 1 for the long term and have extended our sponsorship as Global Partner. We look forward to this special partnership going from strength to strength.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: ““We’re excited to extend our partnership with MSC Cruises, as both our brands share a commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration has brought exceptional results, and we look forward to enhancing our relationship further. Together, we’ll continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in sports and hospitality.”